Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 203 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 203 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,274 fatalities and 232,505 cases.

Six of the latest deaths were on Oahu, four were on the Big Island and two were on Maui. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 935 fatalities on Oahu, 178 on Hawaii island, 120 on Maui, 26 on Kauai, three on Molokai and 12 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 920,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 77.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 153 new cases on Oahu, four on Hawaii island, 28 on Maui, nine on Kauai and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 161,589 on Oahu, 25,237 on Hawaii island, 27,511 on Maui, 11,125 on Kauai, 921 on Molokai and 609 on Lanai. There are also 5,513 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 10,147 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreasedtoday by 879.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,926 have required hospitalizations, with 31 new hospitalizations reported today.

