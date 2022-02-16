Head-on collision on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli leaves 2 in serious condition

A head-on vehicle collision in Nanakuli this morning injured two, leaving a man and a woman in serious condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded at 9:51 a.m. to a collision on Farrington Highway fronting Wendy’s in Nanakuli today.

Paramedics treated and transported a man and woman, both 37, to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The collision took place in the townbound lanes of Farrington Highway at an unknown rate of speed, according to EMS.

This story will be updated when more information is available.