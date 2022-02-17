Hawaii records 16 new coronavirus-related deaths, 650 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Editor’s note: Starting Friday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser will suspend posting a daily online story about Hawaii’s coronavirus case count and the corresponding mobile push and email alerts. The case counts and other key metrics will continue to be posted in online tables and graphics each day soon after the state releases them at 9 a.m. For those daily counts and the latest local, national and global pandemic news, visit and bookmark www.staradvertiser.com/coronavirus.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 16 new coronavirus-related deaths and 650 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,290 fatalities and 233,155 cases.

Thirteen of the latest deaths were on Oahu, two were on Maui and one was on Lanai. No further information was released regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 948 fatalities on Oahu, 178 on Hawaii island, 122 on Maui, 26 on Kauai, three on Molokai, one on Lanai and 12 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 923,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 78 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 353 new cases on Oahu, 91 on Hawaii island, 92 on Maui, 65 on Kauai, six on Molokai, three on Lanai and 40 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 161,942 on Oahu, 25,328 on Hawaii island, 27,603 on Maui, 11,190 on Kauai, 927 on Molokai and 612 on Lanai. There are also 5,553 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,317 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 830.

