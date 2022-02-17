Honolulu to resume normal COVID-19 testing operations at airport; testing added at Honolulu Hale, Kapolei Hale

The City and County of Honolulu’s free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available to all Oahu residents at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but will return to normal operating hours after they were extended in January.

Due to “the precipitous drop in coronavirus cases on Oahu” and lowered demand for testing, the city’s Mobile Lab at the airport will return to its normal operating hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, starting Monday, city officials said.

Previously, the site was open until 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to ensure testing services were accessible to residents during the omicron surge.

Starting next week, the city will also offer testing for Oahu residents at Honolulu Hale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and at Kapolei Hale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

All clients interested in getting tested must pre-register under the city pre-paid section at oahucitypass.lumisight.com to receive a QR code.

The program is made possible through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i Consortium.

Honolulu’s new testing site hours are as follows:

>> Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just past baggage claim 31), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays.

>> Honolulu Hale, near the Mission Memorial hearing rooms, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays

>> Kapolei Hale, near the Snack Shop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays

For more information call 833-560-0997 or email covidresponse@kidneyhi.org. Additional details can also be found at kidneyhi.org.

COVID-19 testing operations will also continue at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell. To find a testing site near you, visit oneoahu.org/covid19-testing.