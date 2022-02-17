Woman killed outside Kapolei police station identified

A 48-year-old homeless woman who died after a mentally ill man allegedly beat her to death with a tree trunk in front of the Kapolei police station Tuesday night has been identified as Linda M. Johnson, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police arrested Michael Kalama Armstrong, 35, at the scene for suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with Johnson’s death.

The alleged attack took place just after Armstrong was released by police pending an investigation for punching an officer in Mililani Monday night.

Johnson, who officers had arrested early Monday for alleged beach park closure violations at Kuhio Beach Park in Waikiki, had also been released from the Kapolei station, police said.

Armstrong allegedly attacked her near the station’s front entrance.

Police said patrol officers responded to a call of a man standing over a woman on the station’s grounds at 1100 Kamokila Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found the woman unresponsive and badly beaten. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Armstrong at the scene.

Armstrong, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was acquitted in 2007 by reason of insanity in a burglary, auto theft and theft case on Hawaii island. He was committed to the Hawaii State Hospital where he underwent treatment.

Since then, Armstrong bounced between group homes, Kahi Mohala Behavioral Health, and the state hospital. Court documents indicated he would do well while on medication but symptoms returned when he deviated from treatment.

He has 18 prior arrests including one felony conviction, according to court records and police.