Man, 35, charged with murder after he allegedly beat woman to death outside Kapolei Police Station

A 35-year-old man with a history of mental illness has been charged with murder after he allegedly beat a 48-year-old homeless woman to death with a tree trunk near the entrance of the Kapolei Police Station Tuesday night.

Michael Kalama Armstrong was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Linda M. Johnson. His bail is set at $1 million.

The alleged attack took place just after Armstrong was released by police at the Kapolei Police Station pending investigation for punching an officer in Mililani Monday night.

Police said patrol officers responded to a call of a man identified as Armstrong standing over a woman on the station’s grounds at 1100 Kamokila Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Johnson unresponsive and badly beaten. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Armstrong at the scene.

Armstrong, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was acquitted in 2007 by reason of insanity in a burglary, auto theft and theft case on Hawaii island. He was committed to the Hawaii State Hospital where he underwent treatment.

Since then, Armstrong bounced between group homes, Kahi Mohala Behavioral Health, and the state hospital.

Police had arrested Johnson early Monday for alleged beach park closure violations at Kuhio Beach Park in Waikiki. A police arrest log showed Johnson was released from the Kapolei police station several hours later on her own recognizance.

Armstrong allegedly attacked her just steps away from the station’s front entrance.

Adults arrested in some districts in Honolulu are being processed at the Kapolei police station and Kalihi police station while construction is underway at the cellblock at the police department’s main headquarters.