Social engineering in sugary-drink fee

I refer the writer of the smart and well-intentioned article on taxing sugar-sweetened beverages to a recent study from Seattle, where such a noble effort to control every aspect of our lives has been put in place (“A fee on sugary beverages would encourage better choices,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 17).

The study found that the sugar tax did in fact lower the consumption of sugary drinks such as soda. (Has anyone checked the sugar content of fruit juices?)

But still thirsty, those taxed shifted to beer, which experienced a 7% rise after the tax was enacted. Is that a better outcome?

The world is far too complicated for our leaders and bureaucrats to understand fully. Those who would be controlled are too clever for such social engineering as coercion and taxation, however well-intentioned, to actually have the desired “beneficial” outcome. Perhaps we should focus on education and health consequences before raising the cost of living still higher for those with limited resources.

Dan Muccia

Kailua

Harsh criticism of Hirono unwarranted

The harsh criticism by Joanne Maida of U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (“Hirono needs to support closing Red Hill facility,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 15), was neither factual nor helpful to the ultimate goal of closing Red Hill. But then, I can understand how she could have concluded Hirono wasn’t involved enough.

Hirono rarely makes dramatic public pronouncements of her actions but rather works quietly (and effectively) without public fanfare. No criticism of the other Hawaii members of Congress, if it works for them.

To be certain, Hirono wants the tanks defueled and the facility decommissioned as soon as possible.

What is not well known is that she has spoken personally with the secretary of defense, secretary of the Navy, director of Office of Management and Budget. And as far as I know, she is the only one who has personally spoken to President Joe Biden and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain about Red Hill.

Far from being absent, she has been working with the key decision-makers, but quietly. They are all working diligently toward the same goal, just in different ways.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

Legislature should follow Sunshine Law

Your editorial, “Make lawmaking more transparent” (Star- Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 15), omitted a key reform. Unlike the county councils and state and county boards and commissions, the Legislature has exempted itself from being subject to the Sunshine Law.

Until lawmakers rectify this egregious omission, the Legislature will not be transparent. Often the public gets two days notice of hearings with testimony due 24 hours prior to the hearing.

Lynne Matusow

Chinatown

Apply term limits to legislators, too

The guilty pleas of the two state legislators who accepted bribes may not surprise many, but certainly are a disappointment for those who voted for and trusted them to represent constituents’ interests.

The arrogance shown by politicians who get constantly re-elected without much or any opposition stokes their egos of invincibility over potential wrongdoing. With a one-party system in Hawaii, it is difficult to get these “upstanding” citizens out of office.

If term limits are imposed on the governor, mayor and members of the City Council, why not our state legislators?

We need to continue to push for term limits for all elected positions. It is, at least, some sort of control the public can place on the politicians who can’t seem to behave themselves.

Clyde Kamimoto

Aiea

Gambling doesn’t fit community values

There is growing support for legalized gambling in Hawaii, but I remain opposed. The proponents of gambling are prioritizing money over morality and I strongly disagree. From my perspective, the choice between money and moral principles is extremely important. No matter how many laws are in place, you can’t force people to live moral lives; you cannot legislate morality — nor manners.

Rather, morality must be modeled by the institutions of our community: family, religion, education, business and government. Without this broad support, there won’t be solutions to poverty and economic disparity; to climate change and environmental stewardship; to violence, corruption and criminal justice reform; or, most importantly, to family stability and community safety.

We’re focusing on the wrong issue. It isn’t about gambling being legal or illegal, but about deciding which values will shape our community. As with abortion and other justice issues, decisions should be based on thoughtfully discerned moral principles.

The Rev. Dr. John Heidel

Kailua

