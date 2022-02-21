comscore Corrections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Corrections

Corrections

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 pm

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Sam King, a Native Hawaiian attorney who has been leading a campaign in support of the planned Thirty Meter Telescope, testified in opposition to House Bill 2024. He was misidentified in a Page B1 story Sunday.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Corrections

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up