2 in serious condition after stabbing in Chinatown area

Two people have been hospitalized after being stabbed in the Chinatown area this evening, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

The victims of stabbing are two men, ages 62 and 25, who were both taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition after suffering “multiple stab wounds to the upper body,” EMS said.

The stabbing reportedly took place at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Hotel Street and River Street. EMS paramedics administered advanced medical treatment to both victims before transporting them.