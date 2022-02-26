Rough waves injure 3 boaters off Waianae

Three people on a boat off Waianae were injured this afternoon after hitting “rough waves.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said that at around 2:30 p.m., the boat was hit by “rough waves and came down hard.”

The three people on the boat, a 68-year-old man, 66-year-old woman and 25-year-old woman, were injured but able to return to the Waianae Boat Harbor, where they sought medical assistance.

EMS treated the patients for their injuries at the scene and transported them to a hospital in stable condition.