2-alarm Mililani house fire claims life of family dog

The Honolulu Fire Department said it is investigating a two-alarm structure fire in Mililani this morning that killed a family dog.

More than 30 firefighters responded to a 911 call that was received at 5:14 a.m. today for an active fire at 95-773 Paikauhale St. When the first units arrived five minutes later, they found a single-story residence with flames visible from the front of the home and proceeded to secure a water supply.

Firefighters then initiated an “agressive” attack on the blaze while also searching the house for occupants. While no humans were found inside, HFD said two family dogs were located and extracted from the residence.

After administering oxygen to both animals, one of the dogs died at the scene.

The fire was reported to be under control at 6 a.m. and completely extinguished at 6:47 a.m., fire officials reported.

Three people who live in the house were able to escape on their own and were uninjured, HFD said. While the residence was equipped with smoke alarms, they reportedly did not sound or alert those inside.

A fire investigator was called to the scene today to help determine the fire’s origin and cause. No damage estimates are currently available, HFD said.