Durate homers, drives in 3 during Hawaii baseball win over Fresno State

Dallas J Duarte hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the University of Hawaii baseball team to an 8-4 victory over Fresno State today at the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament on the San Diego State campus.

Duarte went 2-for-5 to help the ‘Bows improve to 3-4. Fresno State also is 3-4.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Tai Atkins was summoned in relief of Blaze Koali‘i Pontes.

Atkins had an immaculate two-thirds of an inning, striking out pinch hitters Blake Wink and Matt Ottino on three pitches each.

Connor Harrison, the second of five Hawaii pitchers, was awarded the win.

Fresno State’s Nikoh Mitchell, who surrendered seven runs in 2 1/3 innings, took the loss.

UH completes its four-game road trip with a faceoff against San Diego State on Monday. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. Hawaii time.