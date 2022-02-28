HPD staffing issues leave parts of Oahu without adequate police coverage, union claims

A severe shortage of Honolulu police patrol officers is creating dangerous conditions for the community and HPD by leaving areas of the island uncovered at times while available units scramble to respond to 911 calls, the president of the State of Hawaii Organization of police officers told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii live webcast this morning.

Robert Cavaco, SHOPO president and an HPD lieutenant, told the Star-Advertiser the community deserves beats staffed at “100 percent” opposed to the current average of about 70-75 percent. He detailed several examples from the last two months of police being dangerously low on uniformed officers available to respond to crimes.

In January in District 3, which covers the area from Red Hill to Village Park, a shift started with 10 officers to cover 17 patrol sectors. Around midnight, someone was killed in a traffic crash on the H2 Freeway, drawing officers to the scene. Two to three officers were left rushing to respond to calls from Red Hill to Kunia, Cavaco said.

“That’s the kind of thing we are talking about..The community deserves 100 percent…on all three watches, everyday. The community deserves that for public safety,” said Cavaco. “I’m speaking for the 1,100 patrol cops that are dealing with this.”

If an area is left without coverage, it jeopardizes the safety of officers and citizens in need of emergency aid, he said.

Interim Chief Rade Vanic’s administration is working with SHOPO and responding well to the union’s concerns about staffing, Cavaco said. SHOPO has met with Vanic’s leadership team on several occasions about the issue including last week.

Another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow.