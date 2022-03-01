Man, 75, allegedly robbed at gunpoint at Kalihi shopping center

Honolulu police are looking for an adult male suspect who allegedly robbed a 75-year-old man at gunpoint in Kalihi.
The alleged robbery occurred at the Waiakamilo Shopping Center at 1414 Dillingham Blvd. at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.
The suspect took personal property from the 75-year-old and fled the area, police added.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as being in his 20s to 30s and 150 pounds. He was wearing a yellow shirt and dark-colored jeans at the time of the robbery.
