Kauai police warn of scam related to COVID-19 test kits

The Kauai Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam related to COVID-19 test kits.

Police said they have received recent reports of text messages that appear to be from the USPS, informing victims that the COVID test kits they ordered are being held at the post office.

The messages ask the victim to click on a link for further information, which then informs them that they need to pay $3 to have the kits sent to their homes, and asks for a credit card number. Scammers are then using these credit card numbers to make other purchases.

“Scammers continue to become more and more savvy with their tactics,” said Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce in a news release. “Even though our kupuna remain especially vulnerable, scammers are learning new techniques that seem legitimate and can easily trick anyone if they’re not paying attention. Please remember that the USPS would not reach out to you in this manner and it’s unlikely that any legitimate organization or business would ever do so. It’s best to [err] on the side of caution and vet anything of this nature before providing your personal information and, in this case, your credit card number.”

The federal government is offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits at covidtests.gov, which are delivered for free by the USPS. The only information required to place an order online is a name and residential address.

No ID, credit card or health insurance is required. Those wishing to receive shipping notifications may also provide an email address, but it is optional.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. Starting next week, every home will be able to order an additional set of four tests.

Kauai police remind people to be wary of answering or returning calls from unknown numbers and to be wary of suspicious payment methods, as well as to use caution when responding to unsolicited calls or emails or unknown individuals on social media.

If you suspect a scam, Kauai police encourage you to file a report at kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting.