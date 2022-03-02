Strong quake strikes off New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands, does not pose tsunami threat

A preliminary magnitude 6.6 struck off the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand early this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The strong quake struck at 2:52 a.m. Hawaii time, 602 miles northeast of Whangarei, Northland, New Zealand, at a depth of 22.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“A destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin this morning.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.