Strong quake strikes off New Zealand's Kermadec Islands, does not pose tsunami threat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Strong quake strikes off New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands, does not pose tsunami threat

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

    A preliminary magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands early this morning.

A preliminary magnitude 6.6 struck off the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand early this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The strong quake struck at 2:52 a.m. Hawaii time, 602 miles northeast of Whangarei, Northland, New Zealand, at a depth of 22.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“A destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin this morning.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

