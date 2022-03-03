comscore Off the News: Filling Ty Cullen’s seat, for several months | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Filling Ty Cullen’s seat, for several months

  • Today
  • Updated 6:20 p.m.

Now that the nominee list has been narrowed to three names — Luella Costales, Tesha Malama and Richard Oshiro — Gov. David Ige has until April 9 to appoint one of them to fill the remaining months in the District 39 House term. Read more

Column: Bill cements right to record police

