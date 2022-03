Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Surprise! Hawaii has been dependent up to one-third on Russian crude oil (“Hawaii oil refinery suspends buying Russian crude oil,” Star-Advertiser, March 4). Read more

Putin has economic weapons he may use

All the glorifying of economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin is missing stark reality. Similar sanctions against Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba and Syria only entrenched their leaders.

The difference lies in Putin’s ability to escalate the financial impacts.

Shutting off Russia’s neon gas exports will harm our ability to make microchips and maintain refrigeration. Closing aluminum, platinum and palladium supplies to the West could bring our industries to a standstill.

Stop buying Russian oil and watch the next Great Depression unfold.

The glaring amateurism of this U.S. presidency shows in not providing an exit for Putin or options for resolving the Ukrainian crisis — things that normally accompany economic threats.

Instead, we are backing a dangerous bear into a corner who, as night follows day, will lash out.

The mindless economic and foreign policies of this administration are downright frightening.

Gene Dumaran

Ewa Beach

Sacrifice for the people of Ukraine

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has created an economic and humanitarian disaster for the people there. Citizens of the world want to help and wonder how they can do it. Many opportunities are emerging to help by providing donations to various international relief agencies like the Red Cross.

Every day I hear or read something about people complaining about high gasoline or other prices. Well, get used to it. More is coming. What Russia has done is prompting economic reprisals from countries all over the world, which will ultimately result in higher prices for nearly everything and everybody.

Rather than fret and complain, consider it a way of self-sacrifice for the people of Ukraine who are suffering much more than we are. Maybe even skip a few nice-to-have lattes or other snacks and donate the money saved to help the Ukrainians. Don’t forget prayers for peace and comfort that cost you nothing.

Doug Rinehart

Salt Lake

Gandhi’s words offer solace during strife

It gives me some solace to remember these words by Mahatma Gandhi:

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won.

“There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall.

Think of it — always.”

Bryan I. Yamashita

Ewa Beach

Our dependence on foreign oil will hurt

Surprise! Hawaii has been dependent up to one-third on Russian crude oil (“Hawaii oil refinery suspends buying Russian crude oil,” Star-Advertiser, March 4).

Unsurprisingly, U.S. Rep. Ed Case is apparently Hawaii’s only congressional representative asking for a waiver of the Jones Act to allow Hawaii greater access to domestic sources of oil.

Unsurprisingly, since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the United States is more reliant on oil from foreign sources. By shutting down the Keystone pipeline and waiving sanctions on the natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, Europe became more dependent on Russian gas.

Unsurprisingly, Hawaii will suffer like the rest of the United States economically as a result of increased energy prices due to the Ukrainian crisis. Hawaii’s and the U.S.’s continued dependency on foreign oil will result in economic woes with inflationary consequences.

Anson Rego

Waianae

Symptomatic people must wear masks

On the issue of mask wearing: I caught the COVID-19 omicron variant earlier this year from someone sitting behind me and sneezing without wearing a mask. It is now known that many airborne viruses are spread in aerosol form by infected people.

Healthy people should not need to wear masks. To not spread infections, people with symptoms must wear masks to protect others.

This has been known and practiced in Japan for a very long time. When will our medical experts spread this simple truth and we establish this practice in our country?

Harry Ozols

Punchbowl

Chicken eradication may hurt other birds

Your article, “Feral chicken nuisance” (Star-Advertiser, March 2), mentioned Senate Bill 2195, which attempts to control feral chickens by using a product that prevents proper egg formation mixed in feed.

Feral chickens occupy pretty much the same space as all wild birds. If tainted feed is spread around, I don’t know how it can be targeted to just chickens without being eaten by many other birds. We certainly don’t want to risk losing all our wild birds to control just one.

The problem needs rethinking and a better plan.

Ann Beeson

Chinatown

