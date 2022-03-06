comscore Hawaii is moving toward the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii is moving toward the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  A surfer walked along an empty beach in Waikiki during Oahu's stay-at-home order in March 2020.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A surfer walked along an empty beach in Waikiki during Oahu’s stay-at-home order in March 2020.

  Two masked women walked on Nuuanu Avenue on Feb. 13.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Two masked women walked on Nuuanu Avenue on Feb. 13.

  Medical assistant Angelica Bagaoisan secured a COVID-19 test in January.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Medical assistant Angelica Bagaoisan secured a COVID-19 test in January.

  Kauai resident Diana Autenrieth waited for a flight at a mostly empty Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in October 2020.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kauai resident Diana Autenrieth waited for a flight at a mostly empty Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in October 2020.

As average daily coronavirus cases in Hawaii continue to fall, government leaders have announced the lifting of most restrictions and signaled that it’s time now to “live with COVID.” Read more

