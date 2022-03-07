Man, 55, arrested in alleged Waikiki robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 55-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a 63-year-old man in Waikiki Sunday night.
Police said the suspect assaulted the victim and took unspecified property from him at about 8:30 p.m.
Police arrested the suspect on Kealohilani Avenue on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.