Grad student from Kona with full-time job finishes as a NAIA track champion for Vanguard
- By Stanley Lee slee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:02 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VANGUARD ATHLETICS
Keili Dorn:
Running wasn’t in her college plans
-
COURTESY NICK HUNTIMER
Vanguard’s Keili Dorn, white top, sprinted past Becca Richtman of Montana Tech to win the NAIA 5,000-meter race.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree