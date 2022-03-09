comscore Grad student from Kona with full-time job finishes as a NAIA track champion for Vanguard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Grad student from Kona with full-time job finishes as a NAIA track champion for Vanguard

  • By Stanley Lee slee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.
  • COURTESY NICK HUNTIMER Vanguard’s Keili Dorn, white top, sprinted past Becca Richtman of Montana Tech to win the NAIA 5,000-meter race.

    COURTESY NICK HUNTIMER

    Vanguard’s Keili Dorn, white top, sprinted past Becca Richtman of Montana Tech to win the NAIA 5,000-meter race.

Running was never part of Keili Dorn’s college plan until her coach and athletic director at Kealakehe High School convinced her she was good enough to compete collegiately. Read more

