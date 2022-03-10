Big Isle police issue advisory after fire at Hilo Transfer Station warehouse

Hawaii island police are advising anyone with respiratory problems to avoid Leilani Street near the Hilo Transfer Station, where first responders are fighting a fire.
The Hawaii Police Department released the health advisory at around 6:45 p.m. today because of the smoke from the fire at the station’s sorting warehouse.
