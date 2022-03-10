comscore Big Isle police issue advisory after fire at Hilo Transfer Station warehouse | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Big Isle police issue advisory after fire at Hilo Transfer Station warehouse

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Hawaii island police are advising anyone with respiratory problems to avoid Leilani Street near the Hilo Transfer Station, where first responders are fighting a fire.

The Hawaii Police Department released the health advisory at around 6:45 p.m. today because of the smoke from the fire at the station’s sorting warehouse.

