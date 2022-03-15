Wailua woman, 70, pulled from overturned car remains in critical condition

Kauai police said a 70-year-old woman pulled from an overturned vehicle Monday remains in critical condition at Wilcox Memorial Hospital.

Police said at about 1:45 p.m. Monday, officers found a 2013 Honda Accord overturned in the Kalama Stream off of Kamalu Road just north of Wailua Homesteads.

According to reports, the woman from Wailua was heading north on Kamalu Road when she lost control and struck the right side of the bridge before turning over into the stream. She was the sole occupant of the Honda.

First responders extricated her from the car and initially transported her to Mahelona Hospital in critical condition. She has since been transferred to Wilcox, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said at this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.