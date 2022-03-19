Injured hiker rescued from Waahila Ridge Trail

A 22-year-old hiker was injured this afternoon while hiking in Manoa.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:26 p.m. for an injured hiker on Waahila Ridge Trail.
Four HFD units with 12 personnel were sent.
The man was injured while hiking with three companions.
Fire personnel aboard Air 2 located the injured man and they were inserted at the location.
The injured hiker declined medical services.
Rescue personnel walked the man and his three companions out along the Seven Bridges Trail.
