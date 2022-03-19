comscore Injured hiker rescued from Waahila Ridge Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Injured hiker rescued from Waahila Ridge Trail

  • Today

A 22-year-old hiker was injured this afternoon while hiking in Manoa.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:26 p.m. for an injured hiker on Waahila Ridge Trail.

Four HFD units with 12 personnel were sent.

The man was injured while hiking with three companions.

Fire personnel aboard Air 2 located the injured man and they were inserted at the location.

The injured hiker declined medical services.

Rescue personnel walked the man and his three companions out along the Seven Bridges Trail.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman seriously injured after vehicle flips onto roof

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up