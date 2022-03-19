comscore Knife used in Kakaako robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Knife used in Kakaako robbery

  • March 19, 2022

Police arrested a homeless man this afternoon for allegedly robbing another man in Kakaako.

The man brandished a knife and demanded money from the victim. The victim ran and called police.

Officers arrested the homeless man on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

