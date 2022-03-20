Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes northern side of Hawaii island

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the Waikoloa region of Hawaii island this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered on land and did not generate a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

At about 7:30 a.m., the quake struck and was centered about about 13 miles south-southwest of Waimea and about 14 miles deep. It was also about 32 miles from both Hilo and Kailua-Kona, according to the USGS.

The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” self-reported online survey garnered more than two dozen immediate responses, mostly from around the Big Island.