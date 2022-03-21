Kalani High School names Radford Dudoit as its next head football coach

Kalani High School announced the hiring of Radford Dudoit as its next head football coach today.

Dudoit, who is an assistant athletics director at the school, replaces Scott Melemai, who took over as the varsity head coach in 2016.

Melemai who led the Falcons to a program-best 6-2 record last year, is retiring after 22 years in coaching.

As varsity coach, Melemai has the best winning percentage (21-22, .488) of any of the 16 coaches who have served in the role and is second all-time at the school in wins behind Greg Taguchi, who coached 16 seasons over three different tenures between 1994 and 2015.

Dudoit joined the Kalani program in 2013 and has worked under defensive coordinators Cal Lee, George Lumpkin and Kanani Souza.

Prior to last season, Dudoit was promoted to varsity assistant coach and head coach of the junior varsity program, which advanced to the OIA championship game.