3 people rescued after hanging from overturned boat near Diamond Head

Three people hanging from an overturned boat in the water near Diamond Head were rescued this evening, the Honolulu Fire Department has reported.
HFD received a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m. about the boaters, who were about two miles outside of Diamond Head.
Rescue personnel arrived at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, from where they launched a rescue boat, and reached the distressed boaters around 7 p.m. The boaters, none of whom were injured, were brought onto the rescue boat.
HFD’s Air 1 helicopter assisted other firefighters in towing the overturned boat back to the Ala Wai Harbor.
