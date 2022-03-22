Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off coast of Taiwan, no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The preliminary magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 7:41 a.m. Hawaii time, 39.9 miles south of Hualien City, Taiwan, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
However, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin that a Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.
No serious injuries were immediately reported in Taiwan.
