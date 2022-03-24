City scaling back free COVID-19 testing at Honolulu airport to 5 days a week

The City and County of Honolulu is still offering free COVID-19 tests for all Oahu residents at the airport, but will be scaling down operations from seven to five days a week next month.

Officials said due to the precipitous drop in coronavirus cases and lower demand, the city’s Mobile Lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be closed on Sundays and Wednesdays beginning April 3.

The Mobile Lab is located just past baggage claim 31 at the Diamond Head Tour Group Area. On days it is open, its hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is also offering free testing for Oahu residents at Kapolei Hale on Wednesdays, and at Honolulu Hale on Fridays.

Starting next Wednesday, hours for those two testing sites will be revised to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and closed on city holidays.

The testing is made possible through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium.

To be tested, all clients must pre-register under the City pre-paid section at oahucitypass.lumisight.com to receive a QR code.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites is available at oneoahu.org/covid19-testing.