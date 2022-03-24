Masks will still be required on TheBus, TheHandi-Van after Friday

Riding TheBus or TheHandi-Van?

Riders of both will still need to wear masks at all times while onboard TheBus as well as TheHandi-Van after Friday under federal rules, according to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

DTS is reminding public transit riders that federal rules still apply, even though Gov. David Ige’s statewide indoor mask mandate ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The Transportation Security Administration extended its directive requiring masks on public transportation and in public transportation hubs nationwide through April 18.

Under TSA’s directive, masks are still required on commercial planes, buses, trains, and at airports.

TSA said in the meantime, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will work on determining when and under what circumstances masks should be required for public transportation in the future, based on COVID-19 community levels, the risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science.

TheBus and TheHandi-Van are required to follow all city, state and federal guidelines and mandates, officials said, which include the Federal Transit Administration’s and TSA’s rules and regulations.