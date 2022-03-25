Honolulu firefighters rescue hiker from Moanalua Middle Ridge trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 31-year-old man on the Moanalua Middle Ridge trail today after he claimed to be too tired to continue.

The hiker had reportedly been hiking for about six hours and “had become exhausted,” the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The man was uninjured and did not require medical attention, but could not make his way out from the trail, the department said in a news release.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter located the hiker, and a rescue firefighter aboard the aircraft was able to make contact with him just after 5 p.m.

Both the hiker and rescue firefighter made their way to an extraction point and were flown to a nearby landing zone around 5:30 p.m.