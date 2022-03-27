Firefighters rescue man who slide off Friendship Garden Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department this afternoon rescued a 70-year-old hiker, who slide off the Friendship Garden Trail in Kaneohe.

Five HFD units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded by land and air to a call that came in about 1:27 p.m. that a hiker was in distress.

The hiker, who was part of a four person hiking party, was found 50 feet down an embankment at about 1:51 p.m.

The hiker did not sustain major injuries, but needed assistance because he was unable to climb back onto the trail path. Fire fighters were taken by air to the man’s location and lowered so that they could assist him. They packaged him in a rescue litter and hoisted him back up the trail path. Firefighters than carried the man off the trail.