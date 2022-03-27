Las Vegas Advisor: Work begins on long-stalled $750M casino in Las Vegas

After more than a decade of starts and stops, work has officially begun on Red Rock ­Resorts’ Durango Station, a $750-million hotel-casino in southwest Las Vegas.

It will be part of the Station-­branded “locals casino” chain (designed to attract residents) with a decidedly upscale positioning. The resort’s completion date hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to be late 2023 or early 2024.

Meanwhile, Red Rock ­Resorts remains mum on any plans for the reopening of its two Fiestas and Texas Station properties, none of which has reopened since the end of the pandemic shutdown.

Dogged: Notch another price hike for one of Las Vegas’ best deals. The price of the hot dogs sold from a cart in the South Point sports book has been raised to $1.50 from $1.25. Served with kraut and onions at no extra charge, it’s still the best hot dog deal in town, despite the 20% bump.

Another buffet: The latest buffet to return will be the Gospel Brunch in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. It will reopen on April 17, but will be available only one Sunday each month; price is $54.50 for adults and $27.50 for ages 11 and under.

Palms BBQ: Along with the buffet and Scotch 80 Prime, it’s now confirmed that Mabel’s “Cleveland-style-BBQ” will reopen at the Palms. While it’s now clear that much of its excellent restaurant lineup is being retained, there’s still no firm reopening date for the resort.

Reduced juice: South Point is dealing -105 on all March Madness basketball games. The reduced pricing will run through the championship game and is offered for bets on sides (team to win) only, no totals. It’s the only such betting deal available during the tournament, as the other Las Vegas books are adhering to the traditional bet-$110-to-win-$100 arrangement.

Question: How bad is the gas situation in Vegas?

Answer: As of this writing, the average price in Las Vegas is $5.21. Nevada’s statewide average is a bit lower.

