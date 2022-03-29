Boy, 13, in critical condition after being struck by car while skateboarding near Schofield

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while skateboarding at Schofield Barracks this morning, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded at about 7:30 a.m. today to the intersection of Lyman and Kunia roads and treated the teen for multiple head and chest injuries. He was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Schofield closed its Lyman and Kunia gates after the collision but reopened them around 9 a.m.