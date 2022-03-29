Hiker with injured foot airlifted from Puu Maelieli Trail

A hiker who injured her foot on the Puu Maelieli Trail in Kahaluu was rescued this evening, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 7:30 p.m. HFD received a 911 call about the 29-year-old hiker, who had been hiking with two other people before injuring her foot about half a mile into the trail.

HFD personnel made contact with the hiker and used its Air 1 helicopter to pick up and transport her to a landing zone at Ahuimanu Elementary School Park.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over the treatment of the patient at around 8:30 p.m.