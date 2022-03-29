A flavorful feast with lamb and turnips

For a fragrant spring meal, choose the tenderest cut of lamb, the rack, and roast it over rosemary branches as done in this recipe. Roast two racks for guests with heartier appetites, but one really is enough for four servings. You’ll want to use small, sweet new turnips here, no bigger than Ping-Pong balls. But if you can’t find them, use the smallest turnips available or cut medium turnips into wedges. And if your turnips don’t have their tops, substitute them with spinach, mizuna or other tender cooking greens.

Spring Lamb With Rosemary and Turnips

Ingredients:

• 2 (1 1/2-pound) racks of lamb, trimmed of excess fat and frenched

• Salt and pepper

• 4 tablespoons roughly chopped rosemary leaves, plus about 12 large sprigs

• 12 ounces baby turnips, roots trimmed, halved or whole, washed but not peeled

• 5 ounces turnip greens or other greens

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Directions:

Season lamb generously with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with chopped rosemary, and rub the herbs into the surface of the lamb. Arrange rosemary sprigs on the bottom of a roasting pan. Lay lamb rack(s) over sprigs. Let meat come to room temperature before roasting.

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Roast lamb, uncovered, for about 30 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part reads 125 degrees (for medium-rare). Let rest on a cutting board.

Put turnips in a wide medium saucepan over medium heat and cover with 1 inch of water. Season with salt, add butter and bring to a brisk simmer. When turnips are fork-tender, about 5 minutes, add greens and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 2 more minutes. If desired, bring the water to a boil and let evaporate. Let turnips brown slightly in the remaining butter, if you like.

Cut lamb racks into 4 thick chops or 8 thin chops, slicing between the bones. Total time: 1 1/2 hours, serves 4-8.