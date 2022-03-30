6.7 earthquake strikes off New Caledonia; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A preliminary 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off New Caledonia this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The quake struck at 10:56 a.m. Hawaii time, 173.6 miles east-northeast of Tadine, Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin shortly after the earthquake struck.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
