comscore 6.7 earthquake strikes off New Caledonia; no tsunami threat to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

6.7 earthquake strikes off New Caledonia; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 am
  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY A preliminary 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off New Caledonia this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

    U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

    A preliminary 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off New Caledonia this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

A preliminary 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off New Caledonia this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The quake struck at 10:56 a.m. Hawaii time, 173.6 miles east-northeast of Tadine, Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin shortly after the earthquake struck.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, White House says

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up