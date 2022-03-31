Hawaii traffic fatalities continue to rise compared with 2021

In the first three months of this year, the state of Hawaii tallied 35 traffic-related fatalities, 11 more than during the same time period last year.

The tally grew by 19 over the past month, with a noticeable uptick in incidents involving motor vehicles and bicyclists.

Of the 35 traffic-related fatalities the state counted from Jan. 1 to Wednesday, 18 involved motor vehicle occupants, six involved pedestrians, six involved motorcycle and scooter operators, and five involved bicyclists.

The number of vehicle-related fatalities jumped to 18 during the first three months of this year compared to eight at the same time last year. This year, there have already been five bicyclist-related fatalities compared to just one at the same time last year.

Three of the bicyclist fatalities involved electric bicycles, the Hawaii Department of Transportation noted.

On March 21, Honolulu police said a 13-year-old boy died after the electric bicycle he was riding collided into a car in Waipahu.

Police said at about 5:20 p.m. on that Sunday, the teen was heading west on Waipahu Street on an e-bike when it rear-ended a Toyota SUV just prior to the Peke Lane intersection.

After the initial impact, the bicyclist veered into the opposite lane and was then struck by a Toyota pickup truck.

Police said the teen, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

This year got off to a deadly start, with numerous pedestrians struck by vehicles in the first three months, as well.

The first traffic fatality of the year occurred at about 11 p.m. Jan. 14 at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Access Road.

Police said a driver heading west on Nimitz struck a 66—year-old man who was crossing the highway. The man was crossing against a “Do Not Walk” sign, but was in a marked crosswalk.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Other incidents in the first three months of this year include a Saturday evening crash in Nanakuli, where an allegedly drunk driver hit a parked car, killing a 38-year-old woman and hear 7-year-old daughter who were sitting inside.

Two bicyclist fatalities occurred in busy, urban areas, including the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Puuhale Road in Kalihi, and at the intersection of Iwilei Road and Sumner Street in Iwilei.

The bicyclists, both men, were struck by vehicles at intersections. Neither was wearing a helmet.

In early March, first responders at a news conference urged the public — whether driver, bicyclist, motorcyclist or pedestrian — to remain vigilant to keep one another safe on the roads.

Malia Harunaga, the nonprofit Hawaii Bicycling League’s Director of Adult Education, said electric bicycles have been growing in popularity as people seek alternative forms of transportation. They are also becoming more affordable and accessible.

But it’s important for people to know how to operate e-bikes, as well as the rules of the road, she said. This goes for regular bicyclists, as well.

The minimum age to ride an electric bicycle in Hawaii is 15 years old, and the maximum speed is 20 mph.

“They definitely have a lot of benefits, but with that power comes responsibility,” she said.

HBL offers free workshops covering bicycle basics, road cycling skills, and an introduction to e-bikes. Students of the e-bike workshop can borrow one or bring their own to learn how to maintain it and operate it safely.

More information on the workshops is available at hbl.org.

TRAFFIC-RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAII

Jan. 1 to March 30

>> State (35 total): 18 motor vehicle occupants, 6 pedestrians, 6 motorcycle/scooter operators, 5 bicyclists.

>> City and County of Honolulu (16 total): 7 motor vehicle occupants, 4 pedestrians, 2 motorcycles/scooter operators, 3 bicyclists.

>> Hawaii County (11 total): 8 motor vehicle occupants, 1 pedestrian, 1 motorcyclist, 1 bicyclist.

>> Maui County (6 total): 2 motor vehicle occupants, 1 pedestrian, 2 motorcycle/scooter operators, 1 bicyclist.

>> Kauai County (2 total): 1 motor vehicle occupant, 1 scooter