Boy, 13, riding e-bike dies after crash into SUV in Waipahu

Honolulu police say a teen has died after the electric bicycle he was riding collided into a car Sunday evening in Waipahu.

Police said at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, a 13-year-old boy was heading west on Waipahu Street on an electric bicycle when it rear-ended a Toyota SUV just prior to the Peke Lane intersection. After the initial impact, the bicyclist veered into the opposite lane and was then struck by a Toyota pickup truck.

The 28-year-old woman driving the Toyota SUV was not injured and remained at the scene. The 66-year old man driving the Toyota truck and his 67-year-old passenger were not injured, either, and also remained at the scene.

Police said the teen, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol were not factors on the part of the motorists, police said. Speed, however, may be a factor on part of the bicyclist. It remains unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors for the bicyclist at this time.

Police said this is the 16th traffic-related fatality on Oahu so far this year, compared to 13 during the same time period last year.