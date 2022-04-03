Community mourns creative kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho

Friends and family are mourning the death of Hawaiian hula master Johnny Lum Ho, who was known for delivering unconventional performances that prioritized delighting audiences over pleasing judges.

Ho was the founder of the award-winning Halau O Ka Ua Kanilehua on Hawaii island, which was often a crowd favorite at the Merrie Monarch Festival.

U.S. Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele was among those who honored Ho’s legacy today.

“Johnny loved to tell stories of Hawaii, its people and places through his unique style of song and dance,” Kahele said. “He will be remembered for his commitment to perpetuate the Hawaiian culture, in particular, his passion for hula and unsurpassed leadership as a respected kumu.”

Kahele added, “For decades, he and his Halau O Ka Ua Kani Lehua graced the Merrie Monarch stage with creativity and memorable performances. Maria and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his ‘ohana and loved ones. We are grateful for his significant contributions to Hawaiian culture and hula. His legacy will continue through the many lives he touched.”

Hula students, halau members, and community fans lit up social media today with fond remembrances of Ho. A retired state worker, Ho was better known for his passion for teaching hula, which extended to students in Japan as well as Hawaii.

Ho’s halau didn’t always enter the Merrie Monarch, and when they did, they didn’t always win. However, among his dancers, are numerous Miss Aloha Hula award winners.

He is remembered as an inspirational visionary with a penchant for pushing boundaries. While Ho’s dancers performed required moves at the Merrie Monarch, sometimes they performed to music that he had written rather than sticking to material dating to King David Kalakaua’s time.