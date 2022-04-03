Kahala man, 54, rescued from shorebreak at Sandy Beach

Honolulu Ocean Safety said it rescued a 54-year old Kahala man today after the he needed assistance due to a medical situation that occurred while swimming in shorebreak at Sandy Beach.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said the man’s friends alerted lifeguards at 8:57 a.m., just minutes before the normal 9 a.m. starting time for their shift.

“Sandy Beach lifeguards arrived early and responded along with mobile lifeguards who started at 8:00 a.m. and were also at Sandy Beach,” Enright said in a statement. “The team of lifeguards brought the patient up the beach and began medical treatment.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded and provided advanced life support to the man before transporting him in serious condition to an emergency room.

“We want to recognize the patient’s friends who were quick to notice their friend in trouble,” Enright said. “This is a great example of how swimming with a buddy can save your life.”