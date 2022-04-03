Two people killed sleeping in parked car on North Kihei Road early Sunday

KIHEI, Maui — Two people were killed early Sunday when a 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck slammed into the parked car they were sleeping in on North Kihei Road.

Maui police said the collision happened at around 4:05 a.m. approximately 2.2 miles southeast of the Honoapiilani Highway intersection.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pickup truck was traveling southeast on North Kihei Road and drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway where it crashed into the rear of a white 2003 Nissan Sentra sedan that was parked on the shoulder, police said.

A 47-year-old female and 52-year-old male who were sleeping in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

The 21-year-old Kihei man who was driving the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment, police said.

This was Maui County’s seventh and eighth traffic fatalities of 2022, compared to one at the same time last year.