Hawaii musician Kalani Pe‘a wins 3rd Grammy Award

Maui-based recording artist Kalani Pe‘a won a Grammy Award today when his third album, “Kau Ka Pe‘a,” took the best regional roots album category during the nontelevised portion of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pe‘a had previously won the category with his debut album, “E Walea,” in 2017, and with his second album, “No ‘Ane‘i,” in 2019.

“Kau Ka Pe‘a,” prevailed over four albums representing the musical traditions of Lousiana.

Louisana-based roots artists have received a majority of the final nominations since the regional roots category was created in 2011.

Pe‘a’s win was only the fourth for an artist outside Louisiana’s Cajun/zydeco community. He is also the only Hawaii-resident recording artist to win a Grammy since the separate category of best Hawaiian music album was eliminated in 2011.