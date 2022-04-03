Vital statistics — March 25 to March 31, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 25-31
>> Alexandra Christianne Adriano and Addison Grace Clipfell
>> Daniel Gary Andersen and Jennifer Michele Reisch
>> Christopher Michael Barzman and Ayaka Marie-Rei Hong
>> Steel Tyler Bungato and Julia Nicole Saelee
>> Alfred Berkley Colvin II and Jericia Gwenice Stevens
>> William Alan Hideo Courtney and Akina Murakami
>> Rebecca Lynn Craig and Michael Louis Welly
>> Ronald Victor Cutland and Elizabeth Brown
>> Maame Akua Obenewaa Danso and George Appiah Sarfo
>> Tyln Reign Keanuenuekaumakeali‘ihananui Makua Duncan and Kassandra Shaye Makanalani Black
>> Joshua Lee Duran and Sarah Catherine Ruiz
>> Jessy Eduard and Silisia Farek
>> Andreanna Elena Galvan and Sergio Miguel Monteon
>> Daniel Ray Glover and Julie Ann Frampton
>> Charity Lisa Ann Goertz and Tarik Furaha Bramwell
>> Stephanie Jean Golombowski and Wade Darnell Smith
>> Heather Anne Marie Hardy and Joseph Peter Lewis Jr.
>> Martha Patricia Hinojoza and Alex Trujillo
>> Ethan Kawelo and Marianne Gregorio
>> Jaime Rafael Santos Liwanag and Antoniette Caryl Torio Yee
>> Tiso Jr. Ma’anaima and Deborah Haena Kaiu-Brown
>> Geoffrey Gary Mackie and Karol Andrea Valdes Gomez
>> Josue Mangual Hernandez and Walquiria Melendez Candelario
>> Stanimira Mariyanova Marinova and Roger Paul Gibson
>> Michelle Louise Marks and Christopher Moe
>> Taylor Ross McClafferty and Shelby Kimiko Kawehiokanani Wong
>> Kathleen Joy Murray and Zachary Daniel Bullock
>> Denise Malia Nakamura and Rockford Kenichi Kaohunoelani Matsuura
>> Herch Pagura and Catherine Erickson
>> Nikhil Rajappan and Jasmine Sanchez Duarte
>> Gregory Allen Rivera and Rae Lynn Satsuki Jaasko
>> Brianna Lenae Spychalla and Patrick Sean Gonzalez
>> Alyssa Serena Malia Tandal and Sheldon Kiukahuhana Bailey Jr.
>> Dexter Cornelius Tapahe and Kami Orton
>> Leanne Hatsuko Tsukayama and Brandon Allen Kinichi Toledo
>> Lauren Elizabeth Wagner and Ryne Hideo Kimura
>> Mingzhe Wang and Yi Su
>> Kaily Michelle Whitsel and Christopher Andrew Baker
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 25-31
>> Beverlynn Moani‘ikawai‘olunapualani Aiwohi
>> Jeri-Jean Mahina ‘Olinolino ‘O Kekai Aiwohi
>> Mahealani Edling Kealohilani Akana-Ka‘awa-Mokuau
>> Nihara Alora Albert
>> Andres Jacob Amador
>> Jolene Rosalie Tortosa Anderson
>> Tidan Keona Argayoso
>> Malia Beyonce Realo Baxa
>> Alexander Zhen Wu Billand
>> Milton James Esperancilla Brion
>> Keilani Charity Burennatu
>> Isla Star Capecci
>> Aleia Kaleikolumaikalani Carino
>> Alana Aiko Ho‘ala Ka Alana Makani O Ke Kai Cummings- Miner
>> Ryder Rae Dalmacio-Agag
>> Kai Alexander Davis
>> Eleanor Kate Dodge
>> Presley Ka‘imipono Dowlatabadi
>> Eleanor Mary Driscoll
>> Kayden James Dugan
>> Gwendolyn Angel Ellis
>> Liana Feaomoemanu Kawaipunalua Fotu
>> Ezra Robert Glover
>> Leataosina Rosalei Charlie Graycochea-Schwenke
>> Garnette Wendy Howard
>> Sasha-Alan Otsuka Koyanagi
>> Jay Brandon Kekoa Kruse
>> Measina Victorian Grace Lang
>> Aiden Jae Bong Rock Lee
>> Delano James Lutz
>> Taran Jay Mada
>> Jeremiah Arthur Meireis
>> Ellora Marcielyn Nena
>> Emil Thomas Otwell
>> Kathryn Reina Paler
>> Kourage Kalamakuwiwo‘ole Kanehoalanikekahunakanawaliwali Poepoepu‘u Ka‘aiokapikokanahele Kekino Hukiku Pontes Borje
>> Melania Ann Mankin Ramos
>> Kaialani Sophia Rench
>> Aurelia Marie Rodriguez
>> Kofi Ahmaud Rogers
>> Lucy Elaine Roller
>> Hala‘iaholu Kalikopualalea Violet Romena
>> Luca Arnold Koiawekapilialoha Seitz
>> Sunny Kai Kelmer Silva
>> Layla Joyce Smith
>> Coraline Grace Snyder
>> Carmen Elizabeth Tafoya
>> Blake Masina Manao’i’o Taimatuia
>> Dominic Romeo Tajalle- Valentine
>> Koda Ridley Thomas
>> Antonio Walter Lono Vela
>> Leilani Pulelehua Pua Kalaunu Viernes
>> Amielle Saige Bea Vite
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.