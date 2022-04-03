Hawaii baseball wins in extra innings at UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawaii baseball team scored six runs in the 13th inning and then subdued a UC Santa Barbara rally for a 13-9 victory at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on the UCSB campus.

The Rainbow Warriors trailed 6-4 entering the top of the ninth. But they cobbled three two-out runs, punctuated with DallasJ Duarte’s two-run single, to take a 7-6 lead.

But the Gauchos hit back-to-back doubles to tie it at 7 and force extra innings.

In the 13th, Jacob Igawa was struck by a pitch, Matt Wong singled, and Naighel Ali‘i Calderon walked to load the bases. Aaron Ujimori singled through the right side to score Igawa and Wong for a 9-7 lead. Calderon, who advanced to third on the play, was picked off when the Gauchos pulled the hidden-ball trick. But later, Ujimori scored on a wild pitch, Scotty Scott came home on Duarte’s sacrifice fly, and Stone Miyao powered a two-run double.

Scott, who suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday, was a surprise defensive replacement in the 10th.

The Gauchos came back with two runs in the 13th, and had a runner in scoring position with one out. But Cameron Hagan struck out Broc Mortensen and Jason Willow to end the game.

Hagan, who pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief, earned the victory to even his record at 1-1.

The ’Bows, who lost the first two of this three-game series, improved to 9-16 and 3-6 in the Big West. The ’Bows conclude this road trip with a nonconference game against USC on Monday.