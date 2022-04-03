Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas shows return with skyrocketing prices

The shows are back, and so are their ever-­escalating prices.

After tallying ticket prices from 91 active shows, the average price comes in at a whopping $104.26 per ticket, the highest total ever recorded in this annual LasVegasAdvisor.com survey and the first time that the average is above $100. And it could have been worse.

While most of the more expensive productions (Blue Man, Absinthe, the Cirque shows) are back, the mini-residency headliners (Rod Stewart, Katie Perry, Lionel Ritchie) still aren’t playing enough dates to include them in the survey. These can cost $300 and up, so if you count those the average skyrockets. The highest average was Donny Osmond at Harrah’s, coming in at $275.19.

Bargain tickets: The lowest base price (doesn’t include taxes and fees) in this year’s survey was for Mike Hammer at the Four Queens, coming in at $34.34. After that, the lowest base prices for tickets are for “The Comedy Works” at the Plaza ($39.24), Hypnosis Unleashed at Four Queens ($39.79) and Gordie Brown at Golden Nugget ($48.12).

Gospel brunch: The latest buffet to return is the Gospel Brunch in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Starting April 17, the buffet will be available for $54.50 adults and $27.50 ages 11 and under.

It will be offered one Sunday monthly, at least to start. Previously, it ran every Sunday.

Venetian supper club: The Venetian has announced that it’s opening a new dinner-­entertainment venue along the lines of Mayfair at Bellagio and Delilah at the Wynn. The Villa Azur supper club will debut in the Canal Shoppes sometime this spring.

Question: How many buffets have reopened in Las Vegas?

Answer: Counting the Gospel Brunch, there are 12 buffets.

The others are at Caesars Palace, Bellagio, Wynn, Excalibur, South Point, Cosmopolitan, MGM Grand, Luxor, Rampart, Circus Circus and Main Street Station.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.