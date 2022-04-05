Easy cinnamon rolls for a sweet morning

Cinnamon rolls are always a good idea, but traditional yeast-risen versions aren’t exactly a treat you can make on a whim. This recipe, however, comes together in under an hour. Adapted from “At Home With Magnolia: Classic American Recipes From the Owner of Magnolia Bakery” by Allysa Torey, this formula uses baking powder and baking soda to make the dough rise quickly. Toasted pecans add crunch to the cinnamon-sugar filling, and a tangy cream cheese glaze blankets the top of the rolls. The end result is tender, chewy and cakey rolls that taste best when unspooled bit by bit and eaten with your fingers.

Easy no-yeast cinnamon rolls

Recipe from Allysa Torey Adapted by Margaux Laskey

Ingredients for the Filling:

• 1/2 cup/113 grams unsalted butter, very soft, plus more for greasing the pan

• 1/2 packed cup/110 grams light brown sugar

• 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

• 3/4 cup/90 grams chopped pecans, toasted (see Tip)

Ingredients for the Rolls:

• 2 cups/256 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon fine salt

• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 cup/54 grams canola oil

• 3/4 cup/180 grams buttermilk

Ingredients for the Glaze:

• 4 ounces/113 grams cream cheese, very soft

• 1 cup/102 grams powdered sugar, sifted if lumpy

• 1 teaspoon whole milk or heavy cream

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch round cake pan.

Make the filling: In a medium bowl, using a flexible spatula or wooden spoon, mix butter, brown sugar and cinnamon until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the pecans. Set aside.

Make the rolls: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Add the oil and, using a flexible spatula or wooden spoon, mix until incorporated. (It might be a little lumpy. That’s OK!) Stir in the buttermilk until just blended. Gather the dough into a ball and knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth, about 1 minute. Roll out the dough into a 15-by-8-inch rectangle.

Gently spread the filling evenly over the dough, leaving a 1/4-inch border all around. Starting from one of the long sides, roll up the dough into a tight cylinder. Rotate the roll so that the seam is against the work surface. Using a serrated knife, cut the roll crosswise into eight equal slices. Transfer the rolls to the prepared pan, spacing them evenly. (At this point, you can wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for a day or 2, or freeze for up to 3 months. Allow to come to room temperature before proceeding.)

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden.

While the rolls bake, make the glaze: In a medium bowl, using a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, beat the cream cheese until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the powdered sugar and beat well. Add the milk and vanilla, and beat until smooth and creamy. Set aside.

Remove the rolls from the oven and allow to cool for 3 to 4 minutes before coating with the glaze. Serve warm.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 8.

Tip:

To toast the pecans, place on a baking sheet in a 350-degree oven for 6 to 8 minutes, or until lightly browned and fragrant.