Kauai police and U.S. Marshals net sex offenders, fugitives, in joint sweep last week

The Kauai Police Department last week partnered with federal agencies in two joint operations last week that netted non-compliant sex offenders as well as most-wanted fugitives with outstanding warrants.

In partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, KPD detectives conducted a compliance check of 143 registered sex offenders, and found 11 that were non-compliant, including one that had relocated to another state and registered there.

They will be referred to the prosecuting attorney for further action.

In another joint operation, KPD Vice officers conducted a most-wanted fugitive warrant sweep and arrested three with outstanding warrants.

Among the individuals arrested was Alika Soares, 39, of Kalaheo.

Police arrested Soares at about 4:15 p.m. on March 30 at homeless campgrounds behind Lihue Airport on a $50,000 warrant to revoke or modify his probation from a previous felony drug arrest.

Soares, a convicted felon who has been arrested 79 times, with 23 that led to convictions, was transported to Kauai Community Correctional Center.

The next day, police arrested Shaun Reis, 37, of Kapaa at 11:30 a.m. at the Lihue McDonald’s parking lot on a bench warrant for non-compliance with a state law. Reis is a convicted felon that has been arrested a total of 25 times — with six that led to convictions.

Hawaii state sheriffs transported Reis directly to the Hawaii State Hospital on Oahu.

Last Friday, police arrested Brandon Kameenui, 37, of Kapaa at about 10:30 a.m. near a restroom area at Lydgate Beach Park Campgrounds on a warrant for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Kameenui — a convicted felon arrested 22 times, with 11 that led to convictions — was released on $500 bail.

“I want to thank everyone who was involved in these extensive operations,” said KPD Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce in a news release. “I’m grateful to our officers for the hard work they put into this. I’m also appreciative of all the U.S. Marshals Service officers and representatives in the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force because we wouldn’t be able to do this without them. This was a success due to everyone’s determined commitment to make our island a safer place to live.”