Orchestras ditch Tchaikovsky’s ‘1812 Overture’

TOKYO >> Some Japanese orchestras have decided to stop performing a piece by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky that celebrates Russia’s defense against a French invasion in 1812.

Popular among Japanese classical audiences, Tchaikovsky’s “The Year 1812 Solemn Overture, op. 49,” known simply as the “1812 Overture,” is being pulled from some concert programs amid concerns about performing the piece while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is ongoing.

The overture contains Russian hymns and folk tunes as well as the French national anthem “La Marseillaise,” which is gradually drowned out by the national anthem of imperial Russia, symbolizing victory by the Russian troops against the French invaders led by Napoleon Bonaparte.

The Hyogo prefecture-based Akashi Philharmonic Orchestra planned to perform the overture at a March 21 concert but hastily removed it from the program.

“We decided that it was not appropriate to play a piece that celebrates Russia’s victory over another country,” said an orchestra spokesperson.

At the Tokyo Metropolitan Hakuo Junior & Senior High School, the brass band decided not to perform the overture at a concert Monday, following a meeting in which students voiced their concerns about the situation in Ukraine.

“The students, who have been practicing very hard, held a discussion and reached the decision. We’d like to respect that,” said Principal Akiko Miyata.

The Chubu Philharmonic Orchestra in Komaki, Aichi prefecture, dropped the overture from a March 26 concert, replacing it with “Finlandia” by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, who wrote the piece in 1899 as a tribute to people resisting imperial Russia’s oppressive rule.

“We chose the piece to show our support for Ukraine. But we are not disavowing Tchaikovsky’s music,” said an orchestra representative.

Excerpts from the Russian composer’s ballet suite “The Nutcracker” were instead added to the program.

“Art should not necessarily be affected by politics, but performing this grand overture when the Russian military invasion is sending shock waves around the whole world strikes a nerve,” said music critic Kazushi Ishida. “Moves to ditch the piece from concert programs are unavoidable.”